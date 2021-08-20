Advertisement

Resources available for veterans following removal from Afghanistan

VFW Post 8169 in Scottsville
VFW Post 8169 in Scottsville(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Eyes from all around the world are on the American removal from Afghanistan. This can be difficult to watch for military veterans who served in Afghanistan.

Jim White, the commander of VFW Post 8169 in Scottsville, says he’s talked to many veterans who are experiencing all sorts of emotions. White says anger and depression are just a few of the feelings vets have expressed to him this week.

White says it’s important people talk about their emotions and don’t bottle them up inside.

“There is help out there,” he said. “Don’t keep it in. Call somebody. Talk about it. Go visit one of your service organizations and sit down and talk with a fellow veteran.”

White says anyone on the board at VFW Post 8169 will be willing to talk with you, and there are also counselors that you can be referred to.

Other contact options include U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offices and American Legion chapters.

If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide, you can also call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 1-800-273-8255.

VFW Post 8169 can be reached here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Va. school board votes down transgender student policies
Motorists can expect delays due to multi-vehicle crash
UPDATE: Multi-vehicle crash now cleared
Bridgewater man looks to educate community on what they can and can’t do with cannabis
Rockingham County man looks to educate community on what they can and can’t do with cannabis
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
The remnants of Fred dropped more than 6 inches of rain in western North Carolina.
Remnants of Fred delivers flash flooding, tornadoes

Latest News

A woman from Gordonsville is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect she says...
Woman seeks public’s help in identifying Shenandoah cemetery thief
High school athletic directors break down COVID-19 protocols
High school athletic directors break down COVID-19 protocols
With high school football kicking off next week, area athletic directors are preparing to...
High school athletic directors break down COVID-19 protocols
Despite the recent rainfall, SNP says streams and groundwater conditions have not recovered...
SNP closes streams and rivers to fishing
JMU to stop using training video after backlash