Rockingham County Fair continues running rain or shine

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It was a rainy Thursday afternoon at the Rockingham County Fair, but people still made their way to the fairgrounds.

Fair President Ron Williams said the week has been going well.

Last year the fair was scaled back due to the pandemic, but this year Williams said there are nearly 600 animals and they are grateful to have been able to have all four musical events at the grandstand.

Williams said fairgoers are coming out rain or shine, but the rain is particularly useful right now.

“The weather means so much to our fair, but we know what rain means to our agriculture community right now. We have farmers who are already feeding feed, their corn is stunted, and they are already in a situation where cattle are going to market,” Williams said.

Williams said there are still a few events to come like the Demolition Derby and the tractor pull.

The fair ends Saturday night.

