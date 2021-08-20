SNP closes streams and rivers to fishing

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park officials took to Facebook Friday to announce that effective immediately, Shenandoah National Park’s streams and rivers are closed to fishing due to low stream flows and high water temperatures.

Despite the recent rainfall, SNP says streams and groundwater conditions have not recovered sufficiently.

Dry conditions have led to extremely low stream flows throughout the Park, including some river sections that are completely dry. SNP adds that under low-flow conditions, high water temperatures occur with hot weather.

SNP says low flows and high temperatures create extremely stressful conditions for fish, and dissolved oxygen can decline to fatal conditions. Some mortalities have been documented this month, according to the post.

The additional stress of angling during these conditions could harm the native brook trout populations. SNP says this closure is for all streams to including both open-to-harvest and catch-and-release waters.

While it is rare, the Park has occasionally closed fishing in the past in response to similar conditions.

