Traffic backup due to tractor trailer crash

Motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash on I-81.
Motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash on I-81.
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 South at mile marker 242.8 in Rockingham County, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports that motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.

The South left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 5.5 miles. Northbound traffic backup is approximately two miles.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

