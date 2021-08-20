Tropical Storm Henri brings dangerous rip currents to East Coast beaches this weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The next tropical storm is well off the East Coast. While this will stay east of Virginia and the Carolina’s, the storm will be close enough to bring rough waves, and dangerous rip currents to the beaches along the east coast. This is the current rip current threats along the East Coast.
TROPICAL STORM HENRI
This next tropical storm is moving west but will start to curve to the north heading into Friday. It’s expected to strengthen to a category 1 hurricane likely overnight Friday night into Saturday morning.
The system currently over our area, an upper level area of low pressure is helping to keep this storm offshore. As this upper low moves east Friday, the energy will become absorbed into Henri. The track will still take this tropical storm northward to New England.
Even though this storm will stay just off shore, the effects will be felt across East Coast beaches for several days. If you are traveling to the beaches, pay attention to the rip current flags. You’ll see yellow or red flags flying on the beaches to warn you of dangerous rip currents.
Just this week a father and son died in a rip current in North Carolina.
Tropical storm Henri is expected to continue to move northward toward New England by the end of the weekend.
THE DANGERS OF RIP CURRENTS
More than 100 people die every year from rip currents. Most of the deaths are from tourists visiting beaches and on vacation. Rip currents are very powerful currents of water moving away from shore.
Statistics on deaths due to rip currents or high surf. The majority of the deaths are from rip currents. Source: NWS
|YEAR
|DEATHS DUE TO RIP CURRENTS OR HIGH SURF
|2021
|80
|2020
|100
|2019
|101
|2018
|104
|2017
|111
WHERE CAN I GET THE RIP CURRENT FORECAST?
We have a number of resources on the weather section of WHSV.
At the top of the weather section click ‘Weather Info and Resources’ and on that page there are a number of different sections to choose from.
For rip currents, scroll to the summer section under the seasonal data. You can look at the current rip currents and also a forecast.
Here is a rendering of what a rip current is:
