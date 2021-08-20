Tropical Storm Henri brings dangerous rip currents to East Coast beaches this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The next tropical storm is well off the East Coast. While this will stay east of Virginia and the Carolina’s, the storm will be close enough to bring rough waves, and dangerous rip currents to the beaches along the east coast. This is the current rip current threats along the East Coast.

TROPICAL STORM HENRI

This next tropical storm is moving west but will start to curve to the north heading into Friday. It’s expected to strengthen to a category 1 hurricane likely overnight Friday night into Saturday morning.

The system currently over our area, an upper level area of low pressure is helping to keep this storm offshore. As this upper low moves east Friday, the energy will become absorbed into Henri. The track will still take this tropical storm northward to New England.

I know you see #Henri heading west toward the southeast U.S. Don't worry. Strong trough headed toward the east coast will abruptly turn it north on Friday. Swells producing larger waves/dangerous rip currents expected along the Carolina coast Friday thru the weekend #scwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/E4JfUIvfkn — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) August 19, 2021

Even though this storm will stay just off shore, the effects will be felt across East Coast beaches for several days. If you are traveling to the beaches, pay attention to the rip current flags. You’ll see yellow or red flags flying on the beaches to warn you of dangerous rip currents.

Just this week a father and son died in a rip current in North Carolina.

So sad-and the water was not even over their heads. Please use caution at the beaches - this weekend will be dangerous but anytime. Check the flags.

Never underestimate the power of water



https://t.co/Htrl5UVRMx — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) August 20, 2021

Tropical storm Henri is expected to continue to move northward toward New England by the end of the weekend.

THE DANGERS OF RIP CURRENTS

More than 100 people die every year from rip currents. Most of the deaths are from tourists visiting beaches and on vacation. Rip currents are very powerful currents of water moving away from shore.

Statistics on deaths due to rip currents or high surf. The majority of the deaths are from rip currents. Source: NWS

YEAR DEATHS DUE TO RIP CURRENTS OR HIGH SURF 2021 80 2020 100 2019 101 2018 104 2017 111

Every year, over 100 people die from rip currents in the US. Break the Grip of the Rip®! https://t.co/u1AP5r29tA #WeatherReady pic.twitter.com/E4pDeZIVo5 — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 19, 2021

WHERE CAN I GET THE RIP CURRENT FORECAST?

We have a number of resources on the weather section of WHSV.

At the top of the weather section click ‘Weather Info and Resources’ and on that page there are a number of different sections to choose from.

For rip currents, scroll to the summer section under the seasonal data. You can look at the current rip currents and also a forecast.

Here is a rendering of what a rip current is:

Dangerous rip currents through the weekend for many Gulf of Mexico beaches because of Hanna.

NEVER swim where there is no lifeguard.

The dye here shows how a rip current pulls victims straight away from the shore. It's important to swim parallel to the beach to escape one. pic.twitter.com/CgggwkkCbX — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 24, 2020

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.