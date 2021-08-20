Advertisement

University of Richmond changes campus mask policy

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Masks are mandatory inside all buildings across the University of Richmond’s campus. The new rule lasts through Sept. 12.

All students and employees are required to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.

University officials say that the campus community’s vaccination rates are high, but the surrounding community has lower rates.

Classes start on Aug. 23.

