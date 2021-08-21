HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Central.

The 2021 VHSL fall football season signals a return home for the Central High School football program. The Falcons are making the move back to Class 2 and the Bull Run District, the class and district they competed in before spending the last two seasons in Class 3 and the Northwestern District.

“It’s always a numbers game,” said Central head coach Mike Yew. “We end up being 10 or 15 or 20 kids over (enrollment limit) and we end up being the smallest school in 3A. Now we are one of the biggest in 2A. We know that...Geography wise and competitive wise, it seems like a better fit for us.”

Central is coming off a spring season in which the Falcons went 1-3 overall and missed the Region 3B playoffs. In 2018, Central’s last season in Class 2 and the Bull Run District, the Falcons went 10-2 overall and advanced to the Region 2B Championship game.

“We were a smaller team last year in the district but now we are back in 2A so we are going to be a bigger team going up against some not as big teams,” said senior lineman Christian Ross. “That does pose a threat. We got depth. A lot of good players as backups.”

20-Yard Dash: Central

2021 Spring Record: 1-3 Overall (Missed Region 3B Playoffs)

Head Coach: Mike Yew

Player to Watch: Isaiah Dyer (RB/LB)

2021 Fall Schedule

8/27 - at Page County*

9/3 - at Madison County*

9/10 - at East Rockingham*

9/17 - at Clarke County*

9/24 - vs. Mountain View*

10/1 - vs. Broadway

10/8 - at Luray*

10/15 - vs. Skyline

10/29 - vs. William Monroe

11/5 - at Strasburg*

*denotes Bull Run District game

