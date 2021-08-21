Dukes developing deep defensive line in fall camp

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The defensive line will likely be one of the JMU’s strongest units in the fall of 2021.

Following Friday night’s intrasquad scrimmage at Bridgeforth Stadium, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti praised the play of the Dukes’ defensive line in fall camp.

“I think our defensive line, they are very deep and talented and experienced,” said Cignetti. “(Defensive coordinator) Corey (Hetherman) does a great job coaching those guys too.”

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Mike Greene leads the unit. He was the CAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the spring and has been named the CAA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year ahead of the fall season. He joined in the middle of the defensive line by redshirt freshman James Carpenter, who registered five tackles for loss and two sacks during the FCS spring season.

Redshirt junior Isaac Ukwu is back after missing back-to-back seasons due to injury while a few transfers are also expected to make an impact on the defensive line: Bryce Carter (Towson), Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji (Minnesota - played spring season at JMU), Zaid Hamdan (Ohio State), Jordan Funk (Army), Antonio Colclough (Temple - joined JMU prior to 2019 season). Redshirt sophomores Jalen Green and Tony Thurston could also have a role along the defensive line this fall.

Practice Notes - Friday, August 20

-Cignetti said the JMU offense had some explosive plays during Friday’s scrimmage but the Dukes need to have more consistency and put together more sustained drives

-The Dukes’ defense played well Friday night, according to Cignetti: “We’re doing a good job stopping the run on defense & putting heat on the quarterback.”

-Cignetti had praise for redshirt freshman running back Austin Douglas: “I have been very impressed with Austin Douglas in this camp. He has definitely taken a step forward.” Douglas has 144 rushing yards, 62 receiving yards, and receiving TD in two seasons with the Dukes.

-Percy Agyei-Obese missed Friday night’s scrimmage. Cignetti said the star running back is dealing with a hamstring injury and could miss another 5-10 days

-Cignetti said there is still competition for the No. 2 quarterback job and praised both freshman Billy Atkins and redshirt junior Patrick Bentley Friday night

-Wide receiver Antwane Wells continues to have a strong fall camp and Cignetti compared him to NFL star Julio Jones, who Cignetti coached at the University of Alabama: “His mentality is a lot like the guy I coached...is a lot like Julio Jones. The mentality. The warrior mentality and the toughness.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.