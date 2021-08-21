Harrisonburg swears in new police chief

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg’s newest police chief Kelley Warner was sworn in Friday afternoon.

Warner made her way to the Friendly City earlier this summer, and said she looks forward to her continued work with the community.

“Well I’ve hit the lottery to be here, and I have said that countless times,” Warner said.

Men and women in uniform lined the room to watch chief warner get sworn in.

Warner thanked her team at the Harrisonburg Police Department and throughout the city and said she is proud to have joined the few women that lead police departments across the nation.

“Of the over 17,000 police departments in America, only 3% of those police departments are lead by women,” Warner said.

Warner previously served with the Abington Township Police Department in Pennsylvania.

