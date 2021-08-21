Advertisement

Judge dismisses effort to remove school board member

By Associated Press
Aug. 21, 2021
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a petition effort launched by parents angered over pandemic-related school closures that sought to remove a northern Virginia school board member from her post.

Fairfax County Judge Richard Gardiner dismissed the petition Friday after a special prosecutor recommended its dismissal.

An advocacy group called Open FCPS Coalition launched the petition effort against Fairfax County School Board member Elaine Tholen. It accused her of neglecting her duty when she and other board members suspended in-person learning for roughly 12 months during the pandemic.

After the group collected more than 5,000 signatures, a judge was required to hold a hearing under Virginia law. The school system issued a statement Friday praising the judge’s decision.

