Republican candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin visits Rockingham County Fair

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Republican candidate for Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin made his way to Rockingham County Friday evening to meet with constituents and even paid a visit to the fair.

Youngkin was joined by candidate for lieutenant governor Winsome Sears and local delegates to discuss their race for 74th governor of Virginia.

Youngkin said the race is neck and neck.

The Republican candidates touched on several issues during the rally like support for law enforcement, standards for schools, and giving parents the option to decide what is best for their child in school, like wearing a face mask and supporting the agricultural sector.

“We need to make sure it is growing. We need to make sure that we in fact are protecting the tax status of agriculture. We need to make sure that we in fact have Richmond doing its fair share to make sure that agriculture continues to thrive,” Youngkin said.

“How can we possibly know what the rural counties need if we do not come and listen to what their needs are,” Sears said.

Youngkin’s opponent, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, also stopped by the Valley this summer.

In regards to agriculture, McAuliffe said “As Virginia’s largest private industries, agriculture and forestry are vital to our economy and as governor, I will create new markets for Virginia-grown agricultural and forestry products, expand training partnerships, and make sure every Virginian has access to broadband.”

You can find more information on McAuliffe’s “Growing Greener Pastures” plan here.

At Friday’s rally, Youngkin and Sears were encouraging voters to head to the polls this November and urged voters to take advantage of early voting. In-person early voting starts September 17.

You can find more information on Youngkin’s campaign here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.