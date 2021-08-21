Advertisement

Suspects charged in string of burglaries over 2 years

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a two-year investigation led to charges against a dozen people in Gwinnett County in connection with a string of burglaries targeting people of Asian descent.

Gwinnett County police said in a news release that since at least 2019 people targeting victims of Asian descent have forced their way into homes and then stolen money, jewelry and identification documents.

Property with a total value of more than $2.1 million was stolen during about 200 burglaries. Twelve people have been indicted in Gwinnett County as a result of the investigation.

