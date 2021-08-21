Advertisement

Virus forces Virginia school system to cancel all classes

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school system was forced to cancel all classes because of staffing shortages related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hopewell City Public Schools said it was forced to close all of its schools Friday because staffing had been severely hampered by COVID-19 cases and related quarantines.

Later Friday, the school district announced classes will resume on Monday. That decision was made after hundreds of staffers were tested Friday in coordination with the health department.

A school board meeting to discuss the situation is scheduled for Monday evening. The Hopewell district, south of Richmond, serves more than 4,000 students. The majority are African American.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JMU to stop using training video after backlash
A woman from Gordonsville is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect she says...
Woman seeks public’s help in identifying Shenandoah cemetery thief
Bridgewater man looks to educate community on what they can and can’t do with cannabis
Rockingham County man looks to educate community on what they can and can’t do with cannabis
Parts of Main Street will be closed for the block party.
Block Party in the ‘Burg street closures and parking
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface

Latest News

Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott weighed in on allegations against Supreme Court nominee...
Judge dismisses effort to remove school board member
Suspects charged in string of burglaries over 2 years
American Flag (Photo)
West Virginia lowers flags for returned WWII sailor
Defensive line deep for Dukes
Defensive line deep for Dukes