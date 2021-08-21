Advertisement

West Virginia lowers flags for returned WWII sailor

American Flag (Photo)
American Flag (Photo)(J. Scott Applewhite | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has ordered United States and West Virginia flags at state-owned properties flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of a World War II sailor whose remains were recently returned to West Virginia.

Navy Fire Controlman 1st Class Bernard Ramon Wimmer was killed when the USS Oklahoma was attacked by Japanese aircraft at Pearl Harbor.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the Princeton native was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, the WWII Victory Medal and the American Defense Medal.

His remains were exhumed from a Honolulu cemetery in 2015 and identified in 2020. Memorial services celebrating Wimmer’s life were scheduled for Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JMU to stop using training video after backlash
A woman from Gordonsville is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect she says...
Woman seeks public’s help in identifying Shenandoah cemetery thief
Bridgewater man looks to educate community on what they can and can’t do with cannabis
Rockingham County man looks to educate community on what they can and can’t do with cannabis
Parts of Main Street will be closed for the block party.
Block Party in the ‘Burg street closures and parking
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface

Latest News

Defensive line deep for Dukes
Defensive line deep for Dukes
Overnight Forecast 8/20/21
Overnight Forecast 8/20/21
Republican candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin visits Rockingham County Fair
Republican candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin visits Rockingham County Fair
Harrisonburg swears in new police chief
Harrisonburg swears in new police chief