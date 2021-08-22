JMU Football Media Day: Dukes have high expectations for 2021

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team held its annual media day Sunday morning at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Dukes are in the mist of fall camp and are closing in on their first game of the 2021 fall season. JMU is scheduled to open the upcoming campaign Saturday, September 4 at home against Morehead State.

“This group is looking like a really good group,” said JMU redshirt senior defensive lineman Mike Greene. “All around the board offense to defense even special teams. I think we just look like a really well-operating team.”

JMU is coming off an appearance in the FCS Semifinals during the 2021 spring season after finishing as FCS National runner-up in 2019. The Dukes are again expected to be one of the best teams in the country this fall; they are ranked No. 2 in both major FCS polls.

"I feel like things came full circle."



Defensive end Bryce Carter starred for CAA rival Towson (34 TFL, 15 sacks in 4 seasons) before transferring to @JMUFootball. He says his prior relationships with @JMUCurtCignetti & @cjhetherman played a big role in joining #JMU. pic.twitter.com/Xu8gHVklri — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) August 22, 2021

“We’re really stacked right now,” said JMU redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson. “I think defensively, it’s the most depth I have ever seen on a JMU defense top to bottom. I think offensively we have a lot of guys who have played a lot.”

"It's been really good learning my footwork, my rhythm, my timing."@JMUFootball 6th-year QB Cole Johnson on working with first-year QB coach Tino Sunseri @cole_johnson7 @CoachTSunseri pic.twitter.com/6euibJ7VOc — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) August 22, 2021

"Run the ball...create explosive plays, and protect the football."@JMUFootball first-year offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan's philosophy is almost identical that of his head coach, @JMUCurtCignetti. Shanahan will be calling plays for the first time in his career this fall. pic.twitter.com/K2TezE4dVd — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) August 22, 2021

Redshirt senior safety Wayne Davis added: “The depth, the experience, and the talent level we got, we just got to put it all together, go out there, and execute.”

JMU’s season opener against Morehead State is schedule for a 6 p.m. kickoff. The Dukes resume fall camp on Monday (August 23).

"I definitely have been trying to add distance."@JMUFootball kicker Ethan Ratke says he worked to improve his distance on field goals this offseason. His career long is 48 yards but he says he's now comfortable from 52-53 yards out.



Ratke was 14-for-14 on FGs in the spring pic.twitter.com/RhPF6Lp71C — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) August 22, 2021

"It doesn't really seem like he's an oldhead...he's literally just one of the guys."@JMUFootball standout RB Percy Agyei-Obese talking about the addition of Rhode Island transfer Lorenzo Bryant Jr., who's in his 7th season of college football @Fearless_Flow pic.twitter.com/ebEtvRTUka — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) August 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.