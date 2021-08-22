JMU Football Media Day: Dukes have high expectations for 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team held its annual media day Sunday morning at Bridgeforth Stadium.
The Dukes are in the mist of fall camp and are closing in on their first game of the 2021 fall season. JMU is scheduled to open the upcoming campaign Saturday, September 4 at home against Morehead State.
“This group is looking like a really good group,” said JMU redshirt senior defensive lineman Mike Greene. “All around the board offense to defense even special teams. I think we just look like a really well-operating team.”
JMU is coming off an appearance in the FCS Semifinals during the 2021 spring season after finishing as FCS National runner-up in 2019. The Dukes are again expected to be one of the best teams in the country this fall; they are ranked No. 2 in both major FCS polls.
“We’re really stacked right now,” said JMU redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson. “I think defensively, it’s the most depth I have ever seen on a JMU defense top to bottom. I think offensively we have a lot of guys who have played a lot.”
Redshirt senior safety Wayne Davis added: “The depth, the experience, and the talent level we got, we just got to put it all together, go out there, and execute.”
JMU’s season opener against Morehead State is schedule for a 6 p.m. kickoff. The Dukes resume fall camp on Monday (August 23).
