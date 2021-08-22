New Market Shockers reflect on historic season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a historic feat, the New Market Shockers took down the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks to capture the 2021 Rockingham County Baseball League title.

After reaching the finals last year, the Shockers swept the Diamondbacks in four games to claim the championship. This season marks the first time New Market has won the RCBL title in nearly 50 years.

Shockers Head Coach Nolan Potts shared the feeling of victory.

“To be the champions of the league - when that’s what we’ve been working towards for a number of years - is just awesome. Summer ball is supposed to be a relaxing time... but we were trying to win,” Potts said.

Potts mentioned that a familiar face in the league, pitcher Kirk Messick, played an important role in the win.

“People are so worried about what the radar gun says but they don’t necessarily know how to pitch. Kirk is the exact opposite. He wants the radar gun to be slow because he knows he’s going to get guys out.”

Messick might have thrown a slower pitch, but his experience proved key to New Market’s success. This season was his eighteenth year in the RCBL - and Messick had never won a championship before this summer.

Now, Messick has an RCBL championship and the title of 2021 RCBL Pitcher of the Year, an award he won 15 years ago in the league.

“The fact that he turned back the clock in a way and pitched as great as he did... is a big reason we had this success,” Potts added.

