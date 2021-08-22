Solid attendance numbers for Rockingham County Fair despite pandemic, rain

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair came to and end Saturday night with ribbons and prize money distributed to winners on Sunday. The fair reported a solid turnout in its first full return since the pandemic.

The fair totaled around 62,000 people in attendance over the course of the past week. Those numbers aren’t quite to pre-pandemic levels when the fair averaged around 75,000 people in attendance, but fair leaders attribute that to lingering COVID concerns and rainy weather during the week. Attendance on Friday and Saturday, when the weather was clear, was very similar to pre-pandemic levels.

However, the fair’s market animal sale was even more successful than in years past.

“On Friday night, the 4H and FFA market animal sale brought in over $800,000 that will be going back to those exhibitors that sold their animals that night, and that’s a record for us,” said Rebecca Holloway, the fair’s general manager.

Holloway adds that she was thrilled to get to see the community out enjoying the fair again and thanks all volunteers and sponsors for making it possible.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.