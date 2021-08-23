Asbury United Methodist Church adds bell tower to downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Years of renovations and work for the oldest church organization in the Friendly City have finally paid off as Asbury United Methodist Church added its new bell to the top of the church’s tower Monday.

After revamping more than 20 of the church’s stain glass windows around its tower earlier this year, this summer crews worked to put together the frame and steeple for the more than 100-year-old bell to sit in.

Stephanne Byrd with the church says the idea for the bell came from another long-time church member, Steve Gardner, who heard church bells chime in Italy and wanted to see it happen in downtown Harrisonburg.

The issue was the church was in the middle of a $4 million capital campaign to renovate the rest of the building. Byrd says the bell tower would have to wait as they collected money for the bell tower project.

At the start of 2019, the church received two large donations to be used on the tower of the church and began revamping each window around the tower until reaching the top.

At that point, the church was able to find a 1880s bell and received enough donations to begin construction on the steeple.

“Instead of just a bell we now have a memorial tower, upgraded all the windows, we have a steeple and the bell,” Gardner said. “It’s going to turn out to be a really lovely addition to the church as well as downtown.”

While dozens of citizens lined S. Main St. to watch in awe as the top of the church was placed above downtown Harrisonburg, Byrd says this is not the end of renovations.

“We’ll probably be replacing the roof that’s 120 years old or 110 years old,” Byrd said. “So probably from the outside you won’t see as much but we’re trying to grow our congregation and invite a lot of young people to join us in the future.”

Byrd says the church would like to have the bell synced to ring at the top of the hour just like the Rockingham County Courthouse. Later this week crews will be coming by to install the equipment for the tower to sing chimes throughout the day.

A beautiful addition to return to work to as Asbury United Methodist raises its new/vintage bell to the top of the church’s tower this morning. More on the new addition to downtown @HarrisonburgVA’s skyline tonight on @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/o5rdjN1VJ6 — John Hood (@WHSV_John) August 23, 2021

