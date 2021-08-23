Advertisement

Best Weekend Ever planned for Labor Day weekend

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

The pandemic forced many fun events in Downtown Harrisonburg to cancel. Now, the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance is planning the “Best Weekend Ever.”

The event will happen Labor Day weekend, from September 3 through the 5. It’s a family-friendly event filled with a variety of activities and entertainment along with food specials at restaurants. Andrea Dono, the executive director with HDR, says this event is so important for the community right now.

“It’s been over a year since we’ve had people come to events downtown and we wanted to find a way to bring people together again as a community and have a lot of fun. People really need their best weekend ever now more than they ever have before,” said Andrea Dono.

Masks will be quired by participants of all ages and vaccination status in the Kids Zone and in the Explore More Museum. The event is also trying to bring a mobile vaccination clinic to our event so we can help connect an easy, free vaccination opportunity to anyone who would like one.

You can find a full schedule here.

