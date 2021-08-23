Hot week ahead

MONDAY: A muggy morning with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s early. We’ll have early sunshine with a few clouds thanks to what’s left of Hurricane Henri to our north and east. Those should quickly dissipate. Then, as we go through the afternoon, we’ll see a few more clouds bubble up and an isolated storm or two fire up across the region. Best chance is going to be for our West Virginia locations across the Alleghenies, but wouldn’t rule out seeing a stray shower or storm across the Blue Ridge as well. Most of us staying dry today. A very warm day today with high temperatures in the mid 80s for West Virginia locations, upper 80s to near 90 for the Shenandoah Valley.

A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s. Warm and muggy overnight with clearing skies. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: We’ll start the day with temperatures quickly rising in the 70s. For the afternoon, abundant sunshine and hot. Highs will range from the upper 80s for West Virginia, low to mid 90s for the Shenandoah Valley. Though it will be muggy in the mornings, the humidity will back off just a bit into the afternoon. Either way, it will feel very hot, so if you have plans to be outside, especially in the afternoon, make sure to take frequent breaks in the shade and stay hydrated.

A very warm evening with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures in the 80s until very late in the evening. Mostly clear skies and warm and muggy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: The morning will start mild and humid as temperatures will quickly rise into the 80s before lunchtime. A mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon and turning very hot. High temperatures today will rise into the upper 80s for our West Virginia locations, in the low to mid 90s in the Shenandoah Valley. A bit humid, but not as muggy for the afternoon. For the overnight, turning muggy again and warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s with a few warmer spots near 70.

THURSDAY: A very humid start to the day with temperatures already in the 70s. Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds and we’ll see an isolated storm or two pop up this afternoon with a front that will try to push close to the area from the north. Very warm again with highs in the upper 80s for West Virginia areas, low 90s for the Valley. We’ll keep an isolated shower or storm around for the evening with temperatures dropping back through the 80s. Warm and muggy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Warm and very muggy to start the day with temperatures already in the 70s. A cold front will likely stay north of the area today, but with some energy being thrown our way, expect an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds and still quite hot. Highs in the mid to upper 80s for our West Virginia locations, low 90s for the Shenandoah Valley. Evening plans, especially those heading to the kickoff of high school football, will be warm and humid with temperatures eventually dropping into the 70s. Warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Warm to start the day with temperatures climbing into the 70s. Early sunshine will give way to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Very hot today. Afternoon highs will push into the upper 80s for West Virginia, low to mid 90s for the Valley. Again, it won’t be as muggy in the afternoon, but with the heat, you’ll want to take care to drink lots of water and take breaks in the shade if you have plans outside this weekend. Overnight, mild and humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Humid in the morning with temperatures quickly reaching the 80s. A few clouds in the afternoon with temperatures once again climbing into the 90s for most. Upper 80s for West Virginia locations, low to mid 90s for Valley areas.

