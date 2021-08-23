Memorial service scheduled for Corporal Thomas Wade Frazier

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to announce that a memorial service for Corporal Thomas Wade Frazier will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at the Shenandoah County Park, located at 380 Park Lane, Maurertown, VA.

Corporal Frazier was born on April 30, 1979 in Woodstock, Virginia to Thomas Edward and Lea Anne Frazier. He grew up in Strasburg, Virginia and graduated from Strasburg High School in 1997.

Corporal Frazier served as a patrol deputy with the Shenandoah County, VA Sheriff’s Office for 12 years before moving to Artesia, NM in 2016, to join the Artesia Police Department. Corporal Frazier was a detective with the Artesia Police Department and was serving as a task force officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Violent Crimes Task Force.

Corporal Frazier died in the line of duty, in a motor vehicle crash, while conducting a criminal investigation on May 21, 2021.

Corporal Frazier was a life member of the Strasburg Fire Department, and a past member of the Strasburg Rescue Squad and Woodstock Rescue Squad. He was serving as fire chief of the Sun Country Volunteer Fire Department, Artesia, NM at the time of his death.

Corporal Frazier is survived by his wife Allison, three children, Camryn, Caden and Carter; his parents Tom and Lea Frazier; his sister Jessie Ives and husband Jeff; and his grandmothers Anna Rupert and Nancy Darr.

The Thomas Wade Frazier Memorial Fund has been set up with City National Bank, 33230 Old Valley Pike, Strasburg, VA 22657.

