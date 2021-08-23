Advertisement

Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes 10 cheetah cubs

Vaila the cheetah's cubs were born on April 26.
Vaila the cheetah's cubs were born on April 26.(Metro Richmond Zoo)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Three litters of cheetah cubs were born recently in the Metro Richmond Zoo, according to a release from the zoo.

Most recently on Saturday, three cubs were birthed by Khari the cheetah. It was her fourth litter, and and the cubs’ sexes will be determined during their first checkup at one week old.

On April 26, Vaila the cheetah gave birth to four cubs, one male and three females. Unfortunately, one female cub died shortly after birth due to a cleft palate birth defect. However, the remaining three cubs from Vaila’s third litter are healthy.

Rey the cheetah gave birth to her second litter on April 10. Rey gave birth to four cubs, one male and three females.

Rey lays with her cheetah cubs.
Rey lays with her cheetah cubs.(Metro Richmond Zoo)

“All seven cubs born in April have had several vet checkups, been dewormed, and received their essential vaccinations. They are in great health and growing rapidly. All three moms are experienced, caring, and attentive,” the zoo stated in a release.

The cubs were born at the zoo’s Cheetah Conservation Center, a private, specialized area dedicated solely to the protection of cheetahs. The center is on zoo grounds but not open for the public, and it contains 15 large habitats for cheetahs.

The zoo currently cares for 36 cheetahs and 77 have been born at the center since 2013.

Vaila and her cubs were moved last week to the cheetah habitat in the zoo for guests to see.

Learn more about the Cheetah Conservation Center here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virus forces Virginia school system to cancel all classes
JMU to stop using training video after backlash
Dozens of people turned out Saturday morning for the Groceries Not Guns buyback event in Roanoke.
Gun owners turn out for buyback event in Roanoke
On Friday Shenandoah National Park announced a temporary fishing ban on its rivers and streams...
Shenandoah River conditions harming fish population
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens

Latest News

B.A.R.C Boone Animal Rescue Coalition
Dog found shot, dumped in ditch
The RHSPCA announced it has seen a drastic increase in intakes recently during what is commonly...
Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA reaches full capacity
Richmond Animal Care and Control shared this photo of Luca, a dog who was shot inside his...
Dog shot and killed inside fenced yard, another shot in face
A dog who was Prince George County Animal Shelter’s longest resident has finally found her...
Longest dog resident at Prince George Co. Animal Shelter gets adopted
Frisky, our Pet of the Week, looks for his forever home on WHSV News at Noon.
Meet Frisky, our Pet of the Week