Advertisement

NYC mandates vaccinations for public school teachers, staff

COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations(WRDW)
By JENNIFER PELTZ
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — All New York City public school teachers and other staffers will have to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Officials announced the new policy Monday as the nation’s largest school system prepares for classes to start next month.

The city previously said teachers, like other city employees, would have to get the shots or get tested weekly for the virus.

The new policy marks the first flat-out vaccination mandate for city workers in the nation’s most populous city.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virus forces Virginia school system to cancel all classes
JMU to stop using training video after backlash
Dozens of people turned out Saturday morning for the Groceries Not Guns buyback event in Roanoke.
Gun owners turn out for buyback event in Roanoke
On Friday Shenandoah National Park announced a temporary fishing ban on its rivers and streams...
Shenandoah River conditions harming fish population
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens

Latest News

This photo provided by Christina Tidmore shows Josh Tidmore Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at...
Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID
America's top doctors have had trouble recently staying on the same page regarding vaccine...
School mask, vaccine mandates supported in US: AP-NORC poll
FILE - In this March 2, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe...
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Henri’s lazy remnants hinder cleanup, threaten inland floods