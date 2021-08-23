Advertisement

UVA clinical psychologist offers advice to parents sending kids to college

UVA students walking around grounds
UVA students walking around grounds(wvir)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The transition from parenting a child to being the parent of an adult can be hard, says UVA clinical psychologist Tim Davis. However, he says this developmental stage is crucial.

“We’re kind of predisposed and programmed to try to cut the path for our kids,” Davis said.

There can be a downside when bringing dependency into adulthood.

Annika Suh, a UVA student says, she called her mother every day for a month when she moved in last year.

“Part of giving students their opportunities to learn and grow and develop is by minimizing contact with them,” Davis said.

While big changes and fear of the unknown can lead to sadness, he mentioned the importance of self-awareness.

For parents, he says calling your kids excessively in college can be a reflection of separation anxiety and to work hard to channel the energy into other activities. When your student does call in times of need, use discernment to see if they truly need your help or simply want it.

This allows your teen to learn problem-solving on their own.

“It doesn’t mean that you’re never there when they’re truly in a crisis but we have to give them space in order to figure out what is a true crisis,” Davis said.

Davis says a few examples include allowing your kids to make their own schedule or create a budget.

“It is important that they chip in a little bit,” Davis said.

He says this will help your child become an appreciative adult and bring you peace, knowing they’ll be self-sufficient.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virus forces Virginia school system to cancel all classes
JMU to stop using training video after backlash
Dozens of people turned out Saturday morning for the Groceries Not Guns buyback event in Roanoke.
Gun owners turn out for buyback event in Roanoke
On Friday Shenandoah National Park announced a temporary fishing ban on its rivers and streams...
Shenandoah River conditions harming fish population
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens

Latest News

A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania.
Crews work to restore power for tens of thousands as Henri drenches the Northeast
Vaila the cheetah's cubs were born on April 26.
Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes 10 cheetah cubs
Hopewell Schools closed on Friday to students due to “critical staffing shortages” across all...
‘Less than 5′ employees test positive following closure, staffing shortage in Hopewell schools
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance is hosting the Best Weekend Ever this Labor day weekend.
Best Weekend Ever planned for Labor Day weekend