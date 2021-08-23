Virginia, Maryland, DC leaders return historic African American gravestones

KING GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Leaders from Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. gathered Monday to return wrongly removed African American gravestones that were later dumped to control erosion on the Potomac River.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser were joined by descendants to start the process of honoring their family members and to return the gravestones to a memorial site.

“The story begins in 1859 at Columbian Harmony Cemetery, which stood for a century as Washington’s most prominent burial site for Americans of African descent. In the 1960s, the cemetery was moved to make room for commercial development, which in time would include the Rhode Island Avenue-Brentwood Metro station,” a release said.

The remains were relocated to a memorial garden in Landover, Maryland, but most of the grave markers and monuments were sold for scrap or dumped to help control erosion on the Potomac River.

Many of the gravestones were dumped along a two-mile stretch of King George County, where Caledon State Park and the home of Senator Richard Stuart front the Potomac River.

“In 2016, as Senator Stuart walked along the river, he discovered the gravestones on the property he had just purchased. He turned to historians to learn about the gravestones and their origin, and then to other state leaders to determine how to return them to a proper memorial site,” a release said.

During Monday’s event, 55 headstones were transferred from Virginia to Maryland. The gravestones will become part of the memorial garden honoring the more than 37,000 people buried in the original cemetery.

“Among them were two sons of abolitionist Frederick Douglas, Elizabeth Keckley—a confidante of Mary Todd Lincoln, Phillip Reid—who helped create the Statue of Freedom atop the U.S. Capitol, many Black Union Army veterans, and one of D.C.’s first Black policemen,” a release said.

