I-81 in Montgomery County back open after chase and fatal shooting

Closure of SB 1-81 in Montgomery County at MM119.3... 8.23.21
Closure of SB 1-81 in Montgomery County at MM119.3... 8.23.21(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: I-81 has been reopened after a chase and shooting in Montgomery County.

State Police say about 1:22 p.m. Monday, they were called to assist the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office with the pursuit of a person wanted by Pennsylvania law enforcement. The male was believed to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

The chase continued south on Interstate 81 through Roanoke County and into Montgomery County. Near the 119 mile marker, state police say they forced the driver to stop. As troopers approached the vehicle, the driver fired a revolver while seated inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead of a self-inflicted wound, according to police.

His body was scheduled to be taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

Police say no troopers fired their weapons and no troopers were hurt. No other vehicles or people were involved in the pursuit or shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY: Southbound I-81 is closed in Montgomery County at mile marker 119.3.

VDOT says drivers can expect delays because of what’s being called “other security/police activity” State Police have not provided specifics.

Traffic is backed up several miles. All southbound traffic is being detoured at the southbound 132 exit.

