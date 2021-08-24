HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at East Hardy.

The Cougars are motivated to return to the field this fall after seeing their 2020 season end prematurely due to COVID-19.

“We can’t relate it to anything else that we’ve ever experienced before because when you make the playoffs and you end on a win, normally you are wearing a state championship ring,” said East Hardy head coach Devon Orndorff. “This is probably one of the few cases in history where you end on a win and you’re not wearing that ring, so very motivated.”

East Hardy went 6-2 overall during the 2020 season and won a playoff game, but the Cougars were unable to play in the Class A state quarterfinals due to COVID-19 numbers in Hardy County at that time. East Hardy enters 2021 with high hopes and expectations. The Cougars are ranked No. 9 in West Virginia MetroNews Class A Week 1 Power Rankings.

“We all know the end goal so we all put together when we need to,” said junior QB/LB Mason Miller. “We all push each other, like in the weight room, down at practice. Whatever we can, we all go hard.”

20-Yard Dash: East Hardy

2020 Record: 6-2 Overall (Advanced to Class A state quarterfinals)

Head Coach: Devon Orndorff

Player to Watch: Mason Miller (QB/LB)

2021 Schedule

8/27 - at Gilmer County

9/3 - at Clay-Battelle

9/10 - vs. Tucker County

9/17 - vs. Tygarts Valley

10/1 - vs. Pocahontas County

10/8 - at Bath County (VA)

10/15 - vs. Moorefield

10/22 - at Pendleton County

10/29 - vs. Saint Mary’s

11/5 - at Petersburg

