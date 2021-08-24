20-Yard Dash: East Hardy
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at East Hardy.
The Cougars are motivated to return to the field this fall after seeing their 2020 season end prematurely due to COVID-19.
“We can’t relate it to anything else that we’ve ever experienced before because when you make the playoffs and you end on a win, normally you are wearing a state championship ring,” said East Hardy head coach Devon Orndorff. “This is probably one of the few cases in history where you end on a win and you’re not wearing that ring, so very motivated.”
East Hardy went 6-2 overall during the 2020 season and won a playoff game, but the Cougars were unable to play in the Class A state quarterfinals due to COVID-19 numbers in Hardy County at that time. East Hardy enters 2021 with high hopes and expectations. The Cougars are ranked No. 9 in West Virginia MetroNews Class A Week 1 Power Rankings.
“We all know the end goal so we all put together when we need to,” said junior QB/LB Mason Miller. “We all push each other, like in the weight room, down at practice. Whatever we can, we all go hard.”
2020 Record: 6-2 Overall (Advanced to Class A state quarterfinals)
Head Coach: Devon Orndorff
Player to Watch: Mason Miller (QB/LB)
2021 Schedule
8/27 - at Gilmer County
9/3 - at Clay-Battelle
9/10 - vs. Tucker County
9/17 - vs. Tygarts Valley
10/1 - vs. Pocahontas County
10/8 - at Bath County (VA)
10/15 - vs. Moorefield
10/22 - at Pendleton County
10/29 - vs. Saint Mary’s
11/5 - at Petersburg
