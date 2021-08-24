HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Pendleton County.

The Wildcats have been one of the most consistently successful Class A teams in West Virginia over the last few seasons. Pendleton County won seven games in 2020 after registering 11 victories in 2019 and eight wins in 2018.

“We still haven’t gotten the numbers out from the school that we’d like to but on the other hand, the kids that are here are used to winning,” said Pendleton County head coach Zac Smith.

The Wildcats, who have around 25-30 players on the roster in 2021, lost a few key seniors off last year’s team that advanced to the Class A state semifinals. But Pendleton County returns standouts Cole Day (RB/LB) and Braden McClanahan (WR/RB/S), who will be expected to lead the way this fall.

“We played in big games so I reckon we know how to play in games like that,” said McClanahan.

20-Yard Dash: Pendleton County

2020 Record: 7-3 Overall (Advanced to Class A state semifinals)

Head Coach: Zac Smith

Player to Watch: Cole Day (RB/LB)

2021 Schedule

8/27 - vs. Grafton

9/3 - at James Monroe

9/10 - vs. Petersburg

9/24 - vs. Southern Garrett (MD)

10/1 - at Tucker County

10/8 - vs. Tygarts Valley

10/15 - at Pocahontas County

10/22 - vs. East Hardy

10/29 - at Moorefield

11/5 - vs. Parkersburg Catholic

