Bridgewater picked to finish third in ODAC

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team has been picked to finish third in the ODAC this fall.

The conference’s preseason poll was announced Tuesday afternoon. The Eagles come in third behind Hampden-Sydney and ODAC favorite Randolph-Macon. To see the full ODAC preseason poll, click here.

Bridgewater enters the fall campaign after posting a 3-2 record during the 2021 spring season. In 2019, the last traditional season played by ODAC teams, Bridgewater went 10-0 during the regular season and claimed the conference title.

Under first-year head coach Scott Lemn, the Eagles are scheduled to open the 2021 fall season Saturday, September 4 at home against Gettysburg. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.

