Bus driver shortage causes problems for Page County Public Schools

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County Public Schools had to make some big changes to bus routes on Tuesday due to a shortage of substitute drivers, which led to delays in arrival and departure from school for some students.

At Stanley Elementary School, some students had to wait for nearly an hour after school let out before they were picked up by a bus, as drivers had to take on multiple routes to help cover the shortage.

One parent told WHSV he thinks the biggest problem was the chaos created by schools running on early schedules this week due to the county fair. He says he waited for 30 minutes with his child at the bus stop, not knowing that their driver had shown up 20 minutes earlier than scheduled.

He says he understands the school division is struggling with understaffing, but hopes they do a better job of communicating with parents in the future.

Page County Schools says they have most driver spots filled but are very short on substitutes.

“PCPS is currently staffed with in every driver position except for one,” Division Superintendent Dr. Antonia Fox said, in a statement to WHSV. “We are adjusting routes as needed, communicating with parents, and asking for patience as we work through issues with first week school.”

WHSV reached out to Diana Griffith, the school division’s transportation supervisor, but PCPS says she was unable to talk because she had to be out driving buses to help cover the shortage.

Administrators say they hope to have the shortage resolved within the first few weeks of school, once the county fair is over and they’re able to get more drivers hired.

