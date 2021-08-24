Camp Overlook hosts Mudding on the Mountain Run for kids

KEEZLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) - Camp Overlook is owned by the United Methodist Church and often hosts events for children and families alongside their yearly summer camps. As summer comes to a close, they are hosting a Mudding on the Mountain race for children 4-14 years old.

“Totally just for fun, after quarantine seems to have gone on forever, I just wanted to get kids out to be active, run around, laugh and have fun,” Tommy Lewis-Crosby, camp director for Camp Overlook, said.

It’s a mile-long course with 10 different events. The kids start with running through the gauntlet, which will be pool noodles covered in shaving cream.

After they come through the gauntlet, they have to come down and go through a mud pit. On the other side, because they will be muddy, they will have to go through a makeshift car wash.

Then there is a lumberjack log walk, creeks to cross, a wall to climb, a hay bale maze, slip and slide, and more mud.

“Then you’ll climb over Mount Overlook to get over the hay bale mountain, to the finish line and be able to take a dip in the lake to get all cleaned off,” Lewis-Crosby said.

The course is expected to talk about 45 minutes and runs from 8 a.m. until noon.

“Just something fun we can do to spread out to the whole community, not just our local churches to get kids in to just enjoy the outdoors, get a little muddy and have fun while we’re at it,” Lewis-Crosby added.

There will be t-shirts and at the end of the run kids will get a medal. There will also be space for parents and family to cheer them on. To sign up for the mud run, click here.

