Advertisement

Caught on camera: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark at S.C. beach

By Kristin Nelson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An 11-year-old girl visiting North Myrtle Beach will have quite the story to tell her friends when she gets back home.

Nicole Oister sent WMBF News video of her daughter swimming on Monday along the shoreline.

Then all of a sudden, a shark fin is seen swimming right by her.

Oister’s 11-year-old daughter quickly gets up and runs back to the beach.

But Oister said that didn’t stop her daughter from getting back in the water.

“She’s nervous for sure, but we know that we’re in ‘their home,’ so we’ll continue to swim with caution,” Oister said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virus forces Virginia school system to cancel all classes
JMU to stop using training video after backlash
Dozens of people turned out Saturday morning for the Groceries Not Guns buyback event in Roanoke.
Gun owners turn out for buyback event in Roanoke
Police respond to 3006 Elkdale Drive Monday.
Man, woman and child found dead after double murder-suicide, baby in critical condition
Camera footage captured the suspect's vehicle.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary

Latest News

Shanahan takes over as JMU offensive coordinator, Sunseri making debut as QB coach
Shanahan takes over as JMU offensive coordinator, Sunseri making debut as QB coach
Rockingham County school board meeting 8/23/21
Rockingham County school board meeting ends early due to mask refusal from some audience members
Record-breaking travel month at SHD, mask compliance not an issue
Record-breaking travel month at SHD, mask compliance not an issue
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea