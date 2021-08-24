Hot & humid week

TUESDAY: We’ll start the day with temperatures quickly rising in the 70s. Lots of sunshine this morning, which will help raise those temperatures quickly this morning, so by the time you sit down for lunch, we’ll be staring down the 90-degree mark. For the afternoon, abundant sunshine continuing and hot! Highs will range from near 90 for West Virginia, low to mid 90s for the Shenandoah Valley. The humidity will technically back off a bit for the afternoon, but with the very hot temperatures, still make sure to take frequent breaks in the shade and stay hydrated today. While most of us will stay bone dry today, wouldn’t rule out a pop-up shower or storm across the higher terrain in areas from about Highland County/extreme western Augusta County southward.

A very warm evening with temperatures still in the 80s. If you’re heading to the Page Valley Fair, you’ll want to remember to drink plenty of water while you’re enjoying the festivities. Clear skies overnight and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: The morning will start mild and humid as temperatures will quickly rise into the 80s before lunchtime. Sunny skies early in the afternoon will turn more partly cloudy and very hot. High temperatures today will rise to near 90 for our West Virginia locations, in the low to mid 90s in the Shenandoah Valley. A bit humid, but not as muggy for the afternoon, but still feeling uncomfortable.

An isolated pop-up shower or storm for the afternoon, especially for the higher terrain in our West Virginia locations. Storms will bubble up across the Alleghenies and then slowly drift eastward. Although our West Virginia locations will have the best chance for storms, I would expect a few Valley locations to see a storm or two drift into the area. With the increase in heat & humidity, any storm that does develop could briefly turn strong to severe with the greatest risk being flash flooding with slow-moving storms, as well as high winds and some larger hail.

For the overnight, turning muggy again and warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s with a few warmer spots near 70.

Pop-up isolated afternoon storms begin Wednesday (WHSV)

THURSDAY: A very humid start to the day with temperatures already in the 70s. Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds in the afternoon and we’ll see an isolated storm or two pop up this afternoon with a front that will try to push close to the area from the north. Very warm again with highs around 90 for West Virginia areas, low to mid 90s for the Valley. We’ll keep an isolated shower or storm around for the evening with temperatures dropping back through the 80s. Again, any storm could briefly turn strong to severe with heavy rain, strong wind, and some large hail. Overnight, warm and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Warm and very muggy to start the day with temperatures already in the 70s. A cold front will likely stay north of the area today, but with some energy being thrown our way, expect an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Otherwise, plenty of sunshine with only a few passing clouds and still quite hot. Highs in the upper 80s for our West Virginia locations, low 90s for the Shenandoah Valley. Evening plans, especially those heading to the kickoff of high school football, will be warm and humid with temperatures eventually dropping into the 70s. Warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Warm in the morning with temperatures climbing into the 70s. Early sunshine will give way to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Very warm today. Afternoon highs will push into the mid to upper 80s with many spots near 90 once again. An isolated shower or storm for the afternoon due to a cold front staying just north and sending some energy into the region. Overnight, mild and humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Humid in the morning with temperatures quickly reaching the 80s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon, and with a front still nearby, expecting another round of pop-up showers and storms for the afternoon. Best chance will be in our northern areas as the front lifts back northward away from the region. Overnight, staying very humid and warm. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

MONDAY: Quite muggy to begin the day with temperatures in the 70s early. We’ll see more clouds than sun today, keeping temperatures down a bit. Highs today in the mid to upper 80s. With another approaching front, we’ll see more storm activity today. Not widespread, so not everyone will see rain. We’ll provide more details as we get closer.

