H.S. Football Schedule Changes - Week 1 (August 27)

East Rockingham at Spotswood - Postponed

-Game postponed due to COVID-19 issues at East Rockingham. The teams will try reschedule the contest later in the season, according to Spotswood activities director Tim Leach

Next Games:

East Rockingham - 9/10 vs. Central

Spotswood - 9/3 at William Monroe

The East Rockingham vs Spotswood Football game scheduled for Friday August 27th has been postponed. We will try and make this game up later in the season. — ERHS Athletics (@EastRockFamily) August 23, 2021

Wilson Memorial at Staunton - Postponed

-Game postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Staunton. The contest has been rescheduled to November 5

Next Games:

Staunton - 9/3 vs. Covington

Wilson Memorial - 9/3 vs. Monticello

🏈SCHEDULE UPDATE🚨



The @w_mfootball Varsity Football game at Staunton scheduled for Friday (8/27) has been moved to November 5. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM. Wilson Memorial will observe their "bye week" this week. — Wilson Athletics (@WMGreenHornets) August 23, 2021

William Monroe at Stuarts Draft - Postponed one day

-Game pushed back one day due to COVID-19 issues at Stuarts Draft. The teams are now scheduled to play Saturday, August 28 at 3 p.m. The contest was previously scheduled for Friday, August 27.

