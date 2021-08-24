H.S. Football Schedule Changes - Week 1
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football schedule changes for week one.
East Rockingham at Spotswood - Postponed
-Game postponed due to COVID-19 issues at East Rockingham. The teams will try reschedule the contest later in the season, according to Spotswood activities director Tim Leach
Next Games:
East Rockingham - 9/10 vs. Central
Spotswood - 9/3 at William Monroe
Wilson Memorial at Staunton - Postponed
-Game postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Staunton. The contest has been rescheduled to November 5
Next Games:
Staunton - 9/3 vs. Covington
Wilson Memorial - 9/3 vs. Monticello
William Monroe at Stuarts Draft - Postponed one day
-Game pushed back one day due to COVID-19 issues at Stuarts Draft. The teams are now scheduled to play Saturday, August 28 at 3 p.m. The contest was previously scheduled for Friday, August 27.
