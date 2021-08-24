Advertisement

H.S. Football Schedule Changes - Week 1

High school football schedule changes for week one.
High school football schedule changes for week one.
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football schedule changes for week one.

H.S. Football Schedule Changes - Week 1 (August 27)

East Rockingham at Spotswood - Postponed

-Game postponed due to COVID-19 issues at East Rockingham. The teams will try reschedule the contest later in the season, according to Spotswood activities director Tim Leach

Next Games:

East Rockingham - 9/10 vs. Central

Spotswood - 9/3 at William Monroe

Wilson Memorial at Staunton - Postponed

-Game postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Staunton. The contest has been rescheduled to November 5

Next Games:

Staunton - 9/3 vs. Covington

Wilson Memorial - 9/3 vs. Monticello

William Monroe at Stuarts Draft - Postponed one day

-Game pushed back one day due to COVID-19 issues at Stuarts Draft. The teams are now scheduled to play Saturday, August 28 at 3 p.m. The contest was previously scheduled for Friday, August 27.

Shanahan takes over as JMU offensive coordinator, Sunseri making debut as QB coach
