New York truck driver pleads guilty in fatal Christmas Eve crash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A New York truck driver has pleaded guilty to two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter in Rockingham County Circuit Court Monday, stemming from a Christmas Eve crash in 2019 that killed two Valley residents.

37-year-old Raheel Azhar was indicted by a Grand Jury in 2020 with two charges of involuntary manslaughter. Azhar, who was driving a Volvo semi-truck, hit a Chevy Tahoe while turning into the Pilot station off of North Valley Pike.

The head-on collision killed the driver of the Tahoe, 33-year-old Dustin E. Harlow at the scene. The passenger, 82-year-old Nancy Lambert, later died at UVA Medical.

Azhar pleads guilty to both charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all time suspended. Through the agreement, he will serve two years under supervised probation.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney presented his summary of evidence, including victim impact statements from family members who say Christmas Eve has never been the same and a difficult day.

Azhar’s attorney says that no alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash and that his client no longer drives commercial trucks.

