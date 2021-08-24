Page County parents frustrated with school meals as year starts off

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Over the last two school days, parents of Page County Public Schools have expressed their concerns to WHSV about the quality of lunches students have received at school.

Images sent in by parents showed students received carrots, bread, and peanut butter as a part of Monday’s lunch in a plastic bag.

With Tuesday being the second day of school many parents went to social media asking why this was not on the menu they received before the school year started.

A letter regarding the meals was posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon. In it, Superintendent Dr. Antonia Fox says the county is experiencing staffing shortages and has fewer hands to prepare meals.

At the same time, she says the school division is facing a food shortage with the distributor the school division works with.

Fox explains right now, the school division is trying to work with food service organizations to waive some regulations that govern food services and is also hiring more staff.

The school division says as they continue to try and address these issues, students will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch this school year.

WHSV reached out to the school division’s administration about the letter but has yet to hear back.

