Page County Sheriff’s Office addresses COVID-19 protocols

Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says the department will not enforce vaccine or mask mandates.
Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says the department will not enforce vaccine or mask mandates.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says the department will not enforce vaccine or mask mandates.

In a video posted to Facebook, Sheriff Cubbage says he believes it is up to the individual to make the decision.

This response comes after calls made to the sheriff’s office from citizens asking what protocols the department would put in place.

