Rent prices increasing in the Valley, more gradually than across U.S.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As more people across the country return to work at the office, rent prices are increasing nationwide. Here in the Valley prices are increasing, but at a slower rate.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham region continues to have a heavy demand for rental properties as more people move to the area. Realtors say the rental rate has been steadily increasing by around five percent per year over the past four or five years for a number of reasons.

“One is just an increase of maintenance costs as material costs and other things go up, the other thing is taxes have gone up in the city and in the county and that’s reflected in the rental increases,” said Ryan Roberts, a realtor and property manager at Funkhouser Realty in Harrisonburg.

Roberts says the rental market in our area is typically steadier than it is across the country.

“I think nationally you’re probably seeing some really big spikes, and we don’t often in this area have quite those dramatic spikes, it’s a little bit more steady, but it’s also a very desirable place to live,” he said.

Roberts adds that the demand for rental properties in the area currently outweighs the supply by a good margin, saying that when Funkhouser has an available property it’s typically leased within a week.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.