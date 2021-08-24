Shanahan takes over as JMU offensive coordinator

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team has a new play-caller this fall.

Mike Shanahan takes over as offensive coordinator for JMU. He has served as the Dukes’ wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator over the last few seasons under JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. Shanahan replaces Shane Montgomery, who left JMU to become the offensive coordinator at Buffalo.

“I think his knowledge, his offensive knowledge, has really improved,” said Cignetti. “And now he’s learning how to be a play-caller. And there’s a learning process involved there too.”

Shanahan was part of Cignetti’s coaching staff at Elon and IUP, an NCAA Division II program in Pennsylvania. He’s now preparing to call plays and direct an offense for the first time in his career.

“We talk as a staff leading into the games, or even leading into the scrimmages,” said Shanahan. “We kind of have a first couple plays that we want to get called to see what they’re doing or just plays that we felt really good about. It’s just a matter of adjusting and seeing what the defense is doing.”

As a player, Shanahan was a standout wide receiver at the University of Pittsburgh from 2008-2012.

Sunseri making debut as JMU QB coach

Tino Sunseri is in his first season as James Madison quarterbacks coach. He joins the Dukes after recently serving on the coaching staff at the University of Alabama. Sunseri replaces Montgomery and his impact is already being felt by JMU starting quarterback Cole Johnson.

“Just how to carry yourself as a quarterback and that we’re responsible for driving the car as the quarterback of the offense,” said Johnson, a sixth-year senior, when discussing what he’s learned from Sunseri during fall camp. “So it’s been really good learning my footwork, my timing, my rhythm as a quarterback so I feel like I’m playing a lot better.”

As a player, Sunseri was Shanahan’s quarterback at the University of Pittsburgh.

