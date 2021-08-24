Village Inn recovering from pandemic struggles

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV spoke with the Village Inn Motel and restaurant last year about how the struggles their business was going through during the pandemic. The Village Inn says a year later, things are going much better.

Last year the buffet restaurant had to require customers to wear masks and gloves to eat at the buffet, which drove away much of their business.

“As far as business coming back and seeing friendly faces and smiles of people we’ve definitely seen an increase in that, so things are going along, we’ve still got a long road to recover but we’re doing much better than we were a year ago,” said Betty Cook, the food and beverage manager.

One thing that hurt the business last year was not having a full Rockingham County fair, which takes place right across the street. With the fair returning in full capacity last week, both sides of the business got a big boost.

“The motel was pretty much booked all week long due to the fair, we did see a huge, huge increase versus last year when it wasn’t here,” said Cook.

Cook adds that while the business is recovering, they are still facing some struggles from the increased cost of food and other goods as well as understaffing which has caused them to stop serving dinner.

