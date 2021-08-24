Advertisement

Village Inn recovering from pandemic struggles

WHSV spoke with the Village Inn Motel and restaurant last year about how the struggles their...
WHSV spoke with the Village Inn Motel and restaurant last year about how the struggles their business was going through during the pandemic. The Village Inn says a year later, things are going much better.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV spoke with the Village Inn Motel and restaurant last year about how the struggles their business was going through during the pandemic. The Village Inn says a year later, things are going much better.

Last year the buffet restaurant had to require customers to wear masks and gloves to eat at the buffet, which drove away much of their business.

“As far as business coming back and seeing friendly faces and smiles of people we’ve definitely seen an increase in that, so things are going along, we’ve still got a long road to recover but we’re doing much better than we were a year ago,” said Betty Cook, the food and beverage manager.

One thing that hurt the business last year was not having a full Rockingham County fair, which takes place right across the street. With the fair returning in full capacity last week, both sides of the business got a big boost.

“The motel was pretty much booked all week long due to the fair, we did see a huge, huge increase versus last year when it wasn’t here,” said Cook.

Cook adds that while the business is recovering, they are still facing some struggles from the increased cost of food and other goods as well as understaffing which has caused them to stop serving dinner.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virus forces Virginia school system to cancel all classes
Police respond to 3006 Elkdale Drive Monday.
Names released in double murder-suicide; infant still critical
COVID-19 cases in Augusta County are on the rise.
Augusta County records highest COVID-19 transmission in months
Rockingham County school board meeting 8/23/21
Rockingham County school board meeting ends early due to mask refusal from some audience members
Camera footage captured the suspect's vehicle.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary

Latest News

Valley schools continue to practice mask-wearing and good hygiene to prevent the spread of...
Parents in the Valley demand virtual learning options
Augusta County has begun evaluating census results.
Augusta County leaders begin census breakdown
The Waynesboro City Council has introduced a plan to limit the number of pets per home and...
Waynesboro considers plan to limit the number of pets to a home
The Center for the Advancement of Sustainable Energy (CASE) at James Madison University has...
JMU to host first annual Rocktown Energy Festival