HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Moorefield.

The Yellow Jackets are looking to build off an up-and-down 2020 campaign in which Moorefield played just seven games due to COVID-19 issues. However, Moorefield went 4-3 last year and made an appearance in the Class A state playoffs. As the Yellow Jackets prepare for the 2021 campaign, head coach Matt Altobello says he hopes his team is balanced on both sides of the ball.

“There’s not really one place that I want to pinpoint or we want to pinpoint, that’s a strength,” said Altobello. “The guys have done a great job of being a team and understanding that every link in our chain has to be strong.”

Leading the way on offense is quarterback Branson See, a multi-year starter who poses a threat passing and running the ball.

“I think we have a great backfield,” said See. “We definitely have a great receiving corps. Our line looks pretty strong. I think we can get our passing game going a good bit this year. I think we’ll have a strong run game.”

20-Yard Dash: Moorefield

2020 Record: 4-3 Overall (Advanced to Class A state playoffs)

Head Coach: Matt Altobello

Player to Watch: Branson See (QB)

2021 Schedule

8/27 - vs. Frankfort

9/3 - at Pocahontas County

9/11 - at Southern Garrett (MD)

9/17 - vs. Tucker County

9/24 - at Petersburg

10/8 - vs. Northern Garrett (MD)

10/15 - at East Hardy

10/22 - at Keyser

10/29 - vs. Pendleton County

11/5 - vs. Berkeley Springs

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.