Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney weighs in on vaccine mandates

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - With three COVID-19 vaccines on the market and recent FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, some businesses are implementing vaccine mandates.

COVID-19 cases are rising nationally, and doctors say a combination of low vaccination rates and the Delta Variant are to blame. This has some officials discussing the value of vaccine mandates, but there’s confusion surrounding the legality.

Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Timothy A. Martin says a major factor with vaccine mandates is enforceability. As far as private businesses go, Martin says they have more freedom.

“Private business owners have a lot more discretion, and they have a lot more they can do within the confines of their own operation,” Martin said.

However, he says private business owners aren’t completely free.

“The rights of a private business are not absolute, so if they’re open to the public they can’t then exclude on the basis of things like race or ethnicity. It’s not as if the private business man can do whatever it is he wants,” he said.

He says mandates from the governor or the public health commissioner would be enforceable by code 32.7-27, and violating an order would be a class 1 misdemeanor.

“Now, having an enforcement provision and being an enforceable law are very different things,” he said.

Martin says because public health information changes with scientific developments, it makes enforcement more complicated.

“This is a lot different because it says, ‘Hey, you need to follow the CDC’s guidance.’ Some will say you need to follow current CDC guidance,” Martin said. “CDC guidance is forever changing, and I’m not blaming them. I understand they’re most likely engaged in this to the best of their ability, but it does change, so what the law is one day is different from what the law is the next day, and you can’t just go flip to the code and find out what you have to do.”

He says the key of law enforcement is making sure citizens know the laws, and if laws are confusing, they’re less enforceable. He adds that any vaccination mandate would come from the state level, not from localities.

“They’re statewide regulations, and though law enforcement is a local endeavor, we’re enforcing state laws,” Martin said. “Laws that we’re enforcing here are coming from Richmond, essentially. It’s not like Augusta is likely to implement something that is different from what the rest of the state is dealing with, and it doesn’t, in fact, have the authority to say, well, we’re not part of that.”

