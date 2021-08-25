Advertisement

Bowl For Kids Sake is Now Open For Registration

By Julian Bussells
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Bowl For Kids Sake is just around the corner and it’s time to get teams ready.

This is a big event for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County as teams can now register online at bbbsbowl.com for bowling at Valley Lanes in Harrisonburg for October 1st and 2nd. If you’d rather bowl at home, the organization can provide you with an inflatable set this year.

“It is just a lot of fun.,” says Lindsey Douglas, executive director of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County, “no bowling skills required, you just get out there, do some fundraising, have a good time, win some door prizes, and just come together with the community to make a difference.”

Bowl For Kids Sake provides up to 20% of the agency’s annual budget, which helps one-on-one mentoring to more than 200 local youth.

