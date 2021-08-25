Advertisement

Bridgewater College Welcomes Back Students

By Julian Bussells
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) -

As students return to class, Bridgewater College started sessions this week as they welcomed more than 450 new students to campus and about a total of 1500 undergraduate and graduates students.

“We’ve got both a mixture of freshmen and transfer students that we’re really excited to see,” said Michael Post, vice president of enrollment at Bridgewater College, “it’s nice to have them all here on campus and everybody getting back into their routine and being part of the Bridgewater community.”

With the new school also comes the completion of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons, a state-of-the-art learning hub centered on engaged learning and creative collaboration that broke ground back in May of 2018. Designed to inspire learning in community, the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons includes flexible study spaces that allow creative thinking to flourish.

While masks are required to be worn inside all campus buildings, Bridgewater College also confirmed that approximately 90% of the student body are vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine as well as 93% of faculty and staff. Those who are not vaccinated due to medical and religious reasons are required to undergo COVID-19 surveillance testing three times a week

