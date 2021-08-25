Duke preparing to host national champions in season opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team is not easing into the season.

The Dukes are scheduled to open the 2021 fall campaign Thursday night when Marshall comes to Harrisonburg. The Thundering Herd won the NCAA Division I national championship this past spring and enters the fall season ranked No. 1 in the country.

“I love being tested and we love being tested right out of the gates,” said JMU head coach Paul Zazenski. “We know that Marshall is a great side and had an amazing run last season. But we look forward to the opportunity to play at home with a good crowd.”

"I don't lose sleep over what they do. They're good, we know that. They're going to compete, we're gonna compete. That's why we scheduled them."@JMUMSoccer HC @paulzaz19 has respect for @MarshallMSoccer ahead of Thursday's season opener but is also confident in the #Dukes pic.twitter.com/CnsS11FeTU — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) August 25, 2021

JMU redshirt junior defender Melker Anshelm says he and his teammates are excited to open the season against the Thundering Herd.

“That just adds a little extra spice to it,” said Anshelm. “We actually got the opportunity to play the #1 team in the country and it’s obviously really exciting.”

While Marshall presents a challenge, the Dukes enter the matchup and the 2021 season with high hopes. JMU has been picked to win the Colonial Athletic Association for the fourth consecutive season and the Dukes are ranked No. 21 in the nation.

“We know we can go to it and beat them,” said JMU redshirt junior defender Tyler Clegg.

Thursday night’s match is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. at Sentara Park.

