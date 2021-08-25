Hope Distributed implements new plan to help families

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hope Distributed, CDC has announced that on Wednesday September 1, 2021, the local nonprofit organization will unveil a new program aimed to help families and individuals in need called, “Baby Hope.”

“Baby Hope” addresses the need for diapers, wipes, lotions and other essential items parents need for the care and health of their baby or infant. The nonprofit says the cost to secure most items in which a family needs to thrive continues to rise, as does the supplies needed to care for a child.

“Baby Hope” is a means by which to help these families in financial need to adequately provide essential care items for their child, according to the release.

Through four distinct branches of operation, a Food Pantry, a Free Clothing Store, Home to Home, and Baby Hope, Hope Distributed says it is dedicated to supply food, clothing, furniture, and essential baby and infant care supplies to individuals and families that are struggling financially, have been displaced, or who have experienced an unexpected change in their life circumstances.

The mission of Hope Distributed is to provide and promote social well-being to the citizens of Rockingham County and surrounding localities by providing relief to low-income individuals and families with food and clothing in a “dignified and respectful manner.”

