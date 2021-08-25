Hot & humid week with slow moving storms

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms forming late this afternoon, giving us more coverage than what we’ve seen so far this week. Storms will continue into the evening with temperatures in the 80s. More so in the 70s where we have the heaviest rain in a storm. Now not everyone will see a storm but any storm can be strong to severe with the greatest risk being strong to damaging winds and even some hail.

The biggest issue for tonight and the rest of the week will be the torrential rain. While the rain is much needed, storms are going to be moving very slowing and potentially stationary at times. When you have this kind of a setup with nothing to steer a storm along, this can lead to incredibly heavy rainfall in a small area and there is the possibility of flooding, and flash flooding. Be aware of this for the rest of the week.

Storms will be scattered in nature and linger through the evening, likely tapering off around or just after midnight. Then clearing overnight and staying warm. Lows in the mid to upper 60s with patchy haze where we’ve had rain.

THURSDAY: A very warm start to the day with temperatures already in the 70s. Early sunshine will once again give way to more cloud cover in the afternoon. It will be a hot and humid day. Highs today will be around 90 for our West Virginia locations, and into the low to mid 90s for the Valley as well as low elevation areas of the Potomac Highlands. (Around the Petersburg and Moorefield areas).

In the afternoon scattered showers & thunderstorms will develop. Just like Wednesday, with the increased heat & humidity, there will be enough instability to make any storm turn strong to severe with heavy rain and strong winds our biggest threats today. These storms will be very slow-moving today, with a few even near stationary, so there remains a flash flooding risk for any areas that see continual rainfall. Again, not everyone will see a storm today.

Storms will persist into the evening and most will start to dissipate around or just after sunset. It’s possible one may linger through midnight. Overnight, clearing skies and warm. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with patchy haze.

FRIDAY: A very warm start the day with temperatures already in the 70s and plenty of sunshine. Feeling humid again for the day. Hot with highs today around 90 for our West Virginia locations. Into the low to mid 90s for the Valley as well as low elevation areas of the Potomac Highlands. (Around the Petersburg and Moorefield areas).

As a cold front starts to move close to the area from the north, this will set of a few scattered showers and storms by late morning and into the afternoon. The best chance will be northern areas which would mainly be north of about Rt. 33. While an isolated storm is possible across the entire area, the best chance will be the northern areas closest to the front. Any storm can still turn strong to severe with damaging winds and hail. Storm movement today should be slightly more than the last few days but storms will still be slow. This leads to torrential rain and the possibility for localized flooding.

With the front nearby an isolated storm into Friday evening. Otherwise still very warm with temperatures in the 80s and mainly clear. Warm overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Warm in the morning with temperatures climbing into the 70s. Another day with plenty of sunshine early and then more clouds in the afternoon with the nearby front. Still hot and humid today with highs around 90 and into the low 90s. This will set off a few more rounds of showers and storms for the late afternoon and evening. Because the front is going to be so slow moving, heavy rain can lead to localized flooding. Scattered showers can continue into the evening hours and staying warm. Overnight, mild and humid with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

From Sunday into the early part of next week there’s still potential for a few afternoon pop up storms. This will need to be adjusted as we get closer.

SUNDAY: Another very warm start in the morning with temperatures in the 70s. Plenty of sunshine for the day with some afternoon clouds. Hot but not as humid as the last few days. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Right now we’re only looking at an isolated storm in the afternoon. Overnight, staying very warm. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

MONDAY: Quite warm to begin the day with temperatures in the 70s early. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today. Still hot and somewhat humid. Highs today around 90. Slightly more comfortable overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mild and humid for the morning. We’ll see more clouds than sun today. Highs will still be hot, in the mid to upper 80s.

