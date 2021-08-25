Hot & humid week

WEDNESDAY: This morning will start mild and humid as temperatures will quickly rise into the 80s before lunchtime. We’ll have lots of sunshine this morning, and then a few storms will fire up across the region, increasing our cloud cover for many. High temperatures today will rise into the upper 80s for our West Virginia locations, in the low to mid 90s in the Shenandoah Valley. You’ll certainly want to take precautions this afternoon with the heat & humidity -- stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you’re working outdoors.

A few showers & storms will develop this afternoon, giving us more coverage than what we’ve seen so far this week. Storms will begin bubble up across the higher terrain in the Alleghenies and areas along and near Shenandoah Mountain after midday and then slowly drift eastward, lasting through the afternoon. Not everyone will see a storm today, but more cloud cover with these storms will at least help bring some relief for many who do not see one. Places that see more sunshine will certainly continue with temperatures in the 90s longer. With the increase in heat & humidity, any storm that does develop could briefly turn strong to severe with the greatest risk being torrential rain with slow-moving storms, as well as high winds and even some hail.

A few storms will persist into the evening, but will gradually dissipate after the sun goes down. For the overnight, turning muggy again and warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s with a few warmer spots near 70.

THURSDAY: A very humid start to the day with temperatures already in the 70s. Early sunshine will once again give way to more cloud cover in the afternoon as showers & storms develop across the area. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s for West Virginia areas, right around 90 for the Valley.

A piece of energy from the Ohio Valley will slowly push into the area this afternoon, which will fire up scattered showers & thunderstorms. Just like Wednesday, with the increased heat & humidity, there will be enough instability to make any storm turn strong to severe with heavy rain and strong winds our biggest threats today. These storms will be very slow-moving today, with a few even near stationary, so there remains a flash flooding risk for any areas that see continual rainfall. Again, not everyone will see a storm today.

Storms will persist into the evening, eventually dissipating with the loss of daytime heating after sunset. Overnight, clearing skies and muggy. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Warm and very muggy to start the day with temperatures already in the 70s. Another hot day today with highs in the upper 80s for our West Virginia locations, low to mid 90s for the Shenandoah Valley. Energy from Thursday will be lifting north today, so we’ll just see an isolated shower or storm for the afternoon. Evening plans, especially those heading to the kickoff of high school football, will be warm and humid with temperatures eventually dropping into the 70s. Warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Warm in the morning with temperatures climbing into the 70s. Another day with plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds for the afternoon. Still hot today. Afternoon highs will push into the upper 80s to low 90s. An isolated shower or storm for the afternoon due to a cold front staying just north and sending some energy into the region. Overnight, mild and humid with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

SUNDAY: Humid in the morning with temperatures quickly reaching the 80s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon, and with a front still nearby, expecting another round of pop-up showers and storms for the afternoon. Best chance will be in our northern areas as the front lifts back northward away from the region. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight, staying very humid and warm. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

MONDAY: Quite muggy to begin the day with temperatures in the 70s early. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today, keeping temperatures down a bit. Highs today in the mid to upper 80s. With another approaching front, we’ll see more storm activity today. Not widespread, so not everyone will see rain. We’ll provide more details as we get closer. Slightly more comfortable overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mild and humid for the morning. We’ll see more clouds than sun today. With the approaching front, we’ll continue to see a few scattered showers and storms across the area. We’ll fine tune the timing as we get closer. Highs today a bit lower with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

