JMU field hockey ranked No. 24 in the country

The James Madison field hockey team enters the 2021 season nationally ranked.
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison field hockey team enters the 2021 season nationally ranked.

The Dukes are No. 24 in the Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I National Coaches Poll, which was announced on Tuesday. JMU has been picked to win the CAA this fall.

James Madison is scheduled to open the 2021 season Friday afternoon at Bucknell. The game is set to begin at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

