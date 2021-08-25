McAuliffe makes stop at James Madison University and discusses vaccine mandate

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Terry McAuliffe, made a campaign stop at James Madison University as classes started back up Wednesday to listen to students and push for more vaccine mandates at Virginia colleges.

“I’m calling for every school to have vaccinations, higher ed, I’m calling for every health care provider, every teacher in K-12, everybody in my campaign,” McAuliffe said. “We have to end this horrible pandemic if we’re going to continue to build the greatest economy in the world and keep our schools open.”

During a roundtable discussion, McAuliffe listened to students and staff members on what challenges they faced around the same time last year. The topics ranged from early COVID-19 cases to virtual learning and getting students vaccinated before returning this school year.

University officials say they expect around 10 percent of the student population will have filled out paperwork to be exempted from the vaccine requirement.

McAuliffe asked the group what the university is continuing to do to lower that number. Answers ranged from providing vaccination clinics to getting student leaders to advocate for the shot.

“JMU’s done a great job on this, I’m just here to A congratulate them and thank them for what they doing,” McAuliffe said. ”We gotta send a message, we’ve got to get people vaccinated, we still have 90 million Americans today, the FDA has now said it is safe, it is effective, you need to get the vaccination.”

Earlier this week, McAuliffe called on employers to mandate the vaccine and in schools. WHSV reached out to Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin for his thoughts on a vaccine mandate in schools and in the workplace.

“I have made the choice to get vaccinated and encourage everyone to join me in doing that, but ultimately it is a personal decision to do so. Virginia is already struggling to recover from the pandemic due to failed Democratic leadership, and now Terry McAuliffe wants to make life difficult for Virginians, businesses, and schools by issuing a government mandate that attempts to bully them into complying with what McAuliffe and the government thinks is best, and that will clearly evolve into closing down businesses, schools, and locking down Virginia again.”

McAuliffe said on Wednesday that Youngkin was using “Trump talking points” and that people need to be vaccinated before a vaccine is no longer effective.

“What I’m really concerned about in the future is we continue to get new mutant strains, we now have Delta and there’s more behind it,” McAuliffe said. “At some point, if we don’t end it they’re going to come back with a strain that may be vaccine-resistant, and then this country is in a world of hurt.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.